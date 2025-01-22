Conor Bradley slaps Tyler Morton 14 times in five seconds after Elliott goal

Pictures via @drwnunez on X

Conor Bradley was handed his second Champions League start of the season and was part of another impressive win in Europe.

Following Harvey Elliott’s goal against Lille that put Liverpool back in the lead, all eyes were on Federico Chiesa’s overzealous celebrations but that meant another interesting moment was missed.

As the whole squad celebrated together, Tyler Morton joined his teammates but was soon to be on the end of a remarkable 14 slaps on the back of his neck in just five seconds.

The culprit was the Northern Irish full back and even Cody Gakpo seemed to give a sideways glance at the two younger members of the dressing room.

It shows the togetherness from the academy graduates who are as happy to wind each other up, as they are to congratulate each other – like we saw against Real Madrid.

There’s plenty of togetherness within the Liverpool team

It makes sense that within the large group of players, there are smaller cliques that have more in common and that certainly seems to be the case with those who played together in our youth set-up.

With the captain of his nation competing for a place in Arne Slot’s team with Trent Alexander-Arnold, he will be fully aware of the opportunity that awaits him – should a new deal not be agreed.

The prospect of more regular football for the team that is currently the best in England and Europe, add on that it’s the same club that he’s supported from his childhood, should be more than enough motivation for the 21-year-old to maintain a high level.

Let’s hope he continues to take his chances and also that he stops slapping his mates!

You can view the Morton and Bradley celebration (from 0:10) via @drwnunez on X:

