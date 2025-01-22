Curtis Jones addresses his Mo Salah vs. Eden Hazard comments at Anfield

Pictures via @sharonr792 on TikTok

Curtis Jones upset many Liverpool fans with his Eden Hazard comments and wanted to make sure he had a message for the supporters at Anfield.

After Mo Salah scored his 51st Champions League goal in the game against Lille, he ran to celebrate with the crowd and his teammates.

The Egyptian King tapped his badge and showed a love for the club, before the Scouse midfielder grabbed hold of his teammate and made a very clear message himself.

Pointing at himself and our No.11, the 23-year-old shouted: “My team!” which was a clear reference to the comments made about the former Chelsea winger.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, our academy graduate had insinuated that he would rather watch the Belgian winger play but did state that: “Who would you rather have in your team? You’re gonna say Mo, because he gets you goals and assists.”

This celebration was a clear indication that our No.17 is certainly on team Salah and is more than happy to have the honour of playing alongside him so regularly.

Curtis Jones wanted to send a message to Liverpool fans

This would have been a nice way to mark the evening for the England international but given Arne Slot’s injury update on the player, he’ll now be hoping for a return to full fitness soon.

We will now all await a further update ahead of the weekend’s game with Ipswich Town at Anfield, as we hope to maintain our position at the top of the table with as many fit players as possible.

