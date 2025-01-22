Harvey Elliott fanboys over Mo Salah with brilliant post-match interaction

Pictures via @LFC on X

Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott appear to have a close bond on and off the pitch and this was clear once again with our victory over Lille.

Following the game, our Egyptian King was handed the player of the match award and posed for pictures inside the tunnel at Anfield.

The club then asked him to take some selfies for social media but our No.11 said: “Harvey! Wait, we’ll take a picture first.”

To which the boyhood Red replied: “Finally, I’m allowed?”

The 32-year-old then added: “No, we take a picture… can you give me my phone, please?”

It was a lovely moment as our No.19 was rather tongue-in-cheek with his response but you could tell he was happy to be part of a special moment for our record European goal scorer.

Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah have a beautiful relationship

It’s clear then that both men enjoy playing with each other and if we take their respective actions during and after the game with Lille – they’re both happy being a Red too.

The England Under-21 international stated in a post-match interview: “This is my team, this is my club” and confirmed his intentions to remain on Merseyside.

The Egyptian also showed his love for Arne Slot’s side with his badge-slapping celebration in front of the Anfield Road End supporters.

Two talented players who clearly love playing together and for the Reds, meaning we could start to get excited about seeing more of the duo together in the future.

You can watch the video of Salah and Elliott via @LFC on X:

“Finally, I’m allowed?” 😅 Selfie time with Mo and Harvey 🤳 pic.twitter.com/TB7pch3YJF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2025

