Harvey Elliott drops bombshell future update after transfer conversations explained

Liverpool enjoyed another successful night in Europe and it was Harvey Elliott’s deflected effort that ensured the Reds went back in the lead.

Explaining his celebration after the finish, our No.19 said: “I think it’s pretty clear to be honest, I’m not leaving.

“You know, I think I said it in an interview the other day, this is my team, this is my club. I’m a massive fan, you know, and we’re in a great position so far this season…

“I think without saying anything on social media, to be honest I didn’t really see all the stuff. It was just a few things my friends have said to me, calling me up left right and centre, ‘Are you going here, here, here?…

“It’s always going to happen in January, especially after being out for a long time and not always really playing as much as I want to, but you know – that’s football.”

It was a clear indication from the 21-year-old that he has no intention on leaving Anfield this month, or in the near future.

It echoes the exact same message made by the England Under-21 international after the victory over Brentford and shows how easy it is to show your commitment to a club.

Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports was the original source of these possible exit rumours to Brighton or Borussia Dortmund when he posted on X, yet these have quickly been rubbished.

Watching the scenes from his teammates, particularly Federico Chiesa, after what proved to be the match-winning goal against the French visitors – it’s clear that the midfielder is a popular member of the squad.

Now the boyhood Red has stated his intention to fight for a place in his team, let’s hope this can open the door to more opportunities under Arne Slot.

