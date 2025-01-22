Reported Liverpool transfer target makes 5-word Reds claim which should be music to FSG’s ears

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Are Liverpool the best men’s club team in world football at the moment?

Thomas Frank thinks so. Ashley Williams thinks so. Lille manager Bruno Genesio thinks so… as does a player who’s been linked with the Merseyside giants in recent months.

The aforementioned Ligue 1 side became the latest to taste defeat at the hands of Arne Slot’s Reds on Tuesday night, despite a gallant performance with 10 men for the final half-hour of a match which finished 2-1.

Les Dogues actually equalised within three minutes of Aissa Mandi being sent off, as Jonathan David capitalised on slack Liverpool defending to score against the run of play.

David heaps praise on Liverpool after Lille defeat

There were reports from Italy during the autumn that Anfield chiefs were prepared to offer a long-term deal to the Canada international, whose contract at Lille expires in the summer, and it wasn’t just the 25-year-old’s goal which may have piqued FSG’s attention last night.

Speaking after the match, he became the latest to declare the Reds as the ‘best team in the world’ as he told reporters (via The Mirror): “Very good team. I think they might be the best team in the world at the moment.”

Should Liverpool try to snap up David on a free transfer?

Liverpool already have a formidable attack, but is there scope to pounce on a potential free transfer for David over the coming weeks and months?

He took his tally for the season to 18 in 31 games last night, with five of those goals coming in the Champions League, and he’s proven that he can be prolific at a high level by netting more than 100 times across Ligue 1 and various European competitions (Transfermarkt).

In addition to those impressive numbers, the Canadian has also been hailed for his exceptional attitude, with former Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec telling Sky Sports about how the striker insisted on partaking in full training the day after playing a match, rather than having a light recovery session.

With David seeming increasingly likely to run down his contract in northern France, could he be the ideal free transfer signing for Liverpool and join the team he proclaimed to be the world’s best?

Competition for the centre-forward berth is already intense, but unlike the hideously unfortunate Diogo Jota, the Canadian has an excellent track record in terms of his availability.

Also, the Reds should easily be able to afford him, based on his current wage of just under £32,000 per week – only six current first-team squad members at Anfield are earning less.

Liverpool tend not to be the most active club in the transfer market, but they have a reputation for seizing upon opportunistic deals, and David on a free definitely falls into that category.