Done deal: Liverpool transfer news confirmed in official announcement from the club

Liverpool have confirmed the exit of one midfielder from Anfield on a permanent transfer this afternoon.

With 12 days remaining until the winter market closes, the Reds have yet to make any additions during January, but a third outgoing move from L4 has now been made official.

We already knew that Calvin Ramsay has gone on loan to Kilmarnock following his recall from Wigan, and that Marcelo Pitaluga has returned to Brazil with Fluminense, and there’s now been another full departure from the club.

Liverpool confirm permanent exit of Tom Hill

On Wednesday lunchtime, Liverpool confirmed on their official website that Tom Hill has completed a permanent transfer to Harrogate Town, a development which had been expected in light of Paul Gorst’s report to that effect earlier this week.

The midfielder had represented the Reds at every age group at academy level and made one competitive first-team appearance in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Aston Villa in December 2019.

He unfortunately fell victim to a 20-month injury layoff the following year not long after signing a professional contract at Anfield, although he was involved with the senior squad in pre-season in the summer of 2022 and had been named on the bench in the Europa League last term.

Hill was highly regarded in his time at Liverpool

Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher were also among the starters for Liverpool in that aforementioned Aston Villa game just over five years ago, but whereas that duo went on to feature regularly for the Reds’ first team, it’d be Hill’s one and only senior appearance for the club.

He’d surely have had at least a few more if it weren’t for the horrendous injury setback which effectively robbed him of two seasons of his career just as he seemed to be on the verge of making the significant leap from underage to first-team football.

Despite that cruel misfortune, the 22-year-old has still made a fine impression on people at both his former club and his new one.

Liverpool academy reporter Lewis Bower outlined (via X) that the midfielder ‘was very well thought of’ at Anfield, while Harrogate head of recruitment Lloyd Kelly described him as ‘an energetic, versatile midfielder’ who’s ‘always stood out’ to them (Yorkshire Post).

Everyone at Empire of the Kop wishes Hill the very best with his move to Wetherby Road, and indeed for the remainder of his career. The League Two club have just signed a real talent.