What Mo Salah did to Liverpool fans after scoring could be a hint about his future

Mo Salah scored his 51st Champions League goal and joined the top 10 scorers in the competition’s history after a calm finish against Lille.

Following the goal, our No.11 joined Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz by celebrating in front of the Liverpool fans in the lower Anfield Road End.

One supporter captured the moment and shared the footage on TikTok, showcasing what the Egyptian King did as he turned to face the jubilant Reds.

Tapping the Liver Bird upon his chest, it could easily be insinuated that this was a slight suggestion that his future will remain at Anfield.

At the very least, it shows how much the 32-year-old cares about the club he continues to break records for.

Mo Salah will forever have love for Liverpool and our fans

With Harvey Elliott confirming the meaning behind his celebration in the same match, it shows how easy it is to clear these things up.

Speaking after the win, our Premier League record scorer provided a fresh insight into his contract negotiations but we’re still left waiting on a concrete update.

With so much confusion and contractual chess being played, we are often left guessing as to who of the three soon to be free agents will commit their future to the club.

For now, we’ll just have to keep watching our goal scoring hero find the back of the net and cross our fingers in the hope that his future is spent in a red shirt.

