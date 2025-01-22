‘What is your problem?’ – Jamie O’Hara wasn’t having Jason Cundy’s tirade about ‘dull’ Liverpool

Image via talkSPORT on YouTube

Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy ended up in a heated argument live on air after the latter bemoaned Liverpool as a ‘dull’ team to watch.

The Reds have been enjoying a brilliant season so far, sitting top of the Premier League and Champions League standings and progressing to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while also having a chance of winning the FA Cup.

Arne Slot has won 26 of his first 33 matches in charge at Anfield (78.8%) and lost just twice, but even that hasn’t been enough to earn the approval of some naysayers.

O’Hara and Cundy argue over ‘dull’ Liverpool

Speaking on talkSPORT after Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Lille on Tuesday night, Cundy bemoaned: “My gosh, are they not a bit dull to watch? They don’t grip me. I’m sitting there watching them play tonight, and it’s a bit pass, pass, pass.”

O’Hara countered that the Reds have been ‘efficient’ in maintaining their 100% record in the Champions League, to which his fellow pundit replied: “If you’re talking to me about results and getting things done and the best team, I won’t have that argument. What I’m saying is, I just find them dull.”

The ex-Chelsea defender continued: “I just watch Liverpool and I think, ‘Hmm, okay’. They’re dull to watch. They are meh. Liverpool are meh to watch.”

O’Hara wasn’t having that verdict from Cundy and he hit back: “I think that’s bang out of order. What is your problem with Liverpool? Seriously? You watch Liverpool, they’re top of the league, seven out of seven [wins in Champions League] and you’re still not happy. You don’t give them any credit!

“I find them entertaining. They’re a proper football team. Top of the [Premier League] table, top of the Champions League – what more do you want?”

O’Hara right to call out Cundy’s accusations

Although Cundy acknowledged that Liverpool have been good results-wise, his insistence that they’re boring to watch seems like a feeble attempt to discredit a team who’ve been excellent throughout the season.

Even if the Reds haven’t been outstanding in some of the games they’ve won, to dismiss them as ‘dull’ seems baffling. They’ve scored 79 goals in 33 matches so far this term, an average of 2.39 per game, so it’s not as if they’re a methodical outfit who string together a series of 1-0s.

To the detriment of his own team, O’Hara mentioned about Tottenham delivering in the entertainment stakes but sitting a lowly 15th in the Premier League, having lost more than half of their top-flight matches in the current campaign.

Would Liverpool fans rather their team be a hara-kiri side who lose more often than they win, or a bastion of solidity and control with the requisite devastating quality to deliver consistent results which put them in the frame to win major trophies?

Even when the Reds emerge victorious, they tend to do it the hard way (how many times have we come from behind already this season?), so it’s not as if their matches lack excitement. If anything, we’d like the scales being tipped a bit more in favour of winning games comfortably!

Fair play to O’Hara for not backing down in the face of Cundy’s forced agenda – after all, there was nothing boring about the manner in which we claimed victory at Brentford last weekend!