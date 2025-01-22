What Wataru Endo did against Lille shows why he’s so important for Liverpool

Pictures via @Raws_LFC on X

Wataru Endo is far from the first name on the team sheet for Liverpool but that doesn’t mean that he’s not a very important player for the Reds.

Coming onto the pitch against Lille just after the hour mark, it was another professional performance from the combative midfielder.

One such example of this was when he threw himself in the way of two oncoming boots from a duo of opponents, earning himself a kick and a free kick for the Reds.

No matter how long the 31-year-old is on the pitch, he always throws absolutely everything into trying to help the team secure victory and this act of bravery was not on its own.

Our No.3 was fouled twice during his cameo and both instances came from him throwing himself in front of the ball and an on-rushing player.

Wataru Endo always makes an impact for Liverpool

When James Milner left the club, it felt like a hole was left in the squad for a versatile and experienced player who can help out in times of trouble.

Arne Slot has been very fortunate that this position has now been filled by the former Stuttgart captain.

The captain of his nation showed against Southampton that he could also help us in central defence, not just as competition for Ryan Gravenberch.

Going back to Crystal Palace away at the start of the season too, no matter how little time the man from Japan has on the pitch – he makes an impact.

These are all just more reasons as to why we all hold him in such high regard.

This is why I love Endo. Look at how he puts his body on the line to win a 2v1 ball for Liverpool. Big reason why we held onto our lead and won. Superb 👏🇯🇵 https://t.co/SKtJNRjbLB pic.twitter.com/f1AQFzVJva — Raws (@Raws_LFC) January 21, 2025

