Liverpool confirm significant contract news in official announcement on Thursday lunchtime

Liverpool have today confirmed that one Reds player has put pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield.

Fans have been waiting nervously for several months to see if the crucial trio of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will commit their respective futures to the club, with all three now having just five months remaining on their current deals.

Ibrahima Konate has also been offered a contract extension on Merseyside, with LFC chiefs reportedly planning talks with Harvey Elliott to try and secure a long-term stay for him in L4.

Amid all those prospective new deals, one significant piece of contractual news has been finalised.

Ayman signs first pro contract with Liverpool

On Thursday lunchtime, Liverpool announced on their official website that Alvin Ayman has signed his first professional contract with the club, a significant moment in the 17-year-old’s fledgling career.

The teenage midfielder joined the Reds from Wolves last summer and has featured for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18 side throughout the season so far.

Alvin Ayman has signed his first professional contract with the Reds 🔴 Congratulations, Alvin! 👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2025

Ayman has plenty of role models to try and emulate at Liverpool

Amid all the focus on Rio Ngumoha’s transfer from Chelsea’s academy, Ayman’s arrival from Molineux went comparatively unnoticed, but he too has the makings of a marvellous footballer.

In the words of journalist David Lynch, the view from inside Liverpool is that the 17-year-old is a ‘big talent‘, and his performances at academy level highlight a player with the confidence and ability to take on and beat opponents, in addition to the vision and technique to play intelligent passes.

The former Wolves starlet won’t be starved of role models to try and emulate, having seen the likes of Jayden Danns, James McConnell and Trey Nyoni impress sufficiently to earn first-team recognition at a very young age.

The Reds will be hoping that Ayman follows in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak as a gifted youngster snapped up as a 16-year-old before going on to make a telling impact at senior level.

It could still be another few months at least before the versatile midfielder gets a look-in with the first team, with inclusion for pre-season in the summer perhaps a medium-term target for him.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop would like to congratulate him on signing his first professional contract, a milestone moment which’ll hopefully be the starting point of a prosperous career for him at Liverpool.