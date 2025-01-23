Arsenal fans’ hilariously hypocritical transfer mural after half-billion net spend under Arteta

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a strong lead in the Premier League but we are by no means certain to win the title, with Arsenal posing our biggest rivals.

Due to the gap to the summit for the Gunners, their fans are hoping for some investment in their squad this January and have made a public plea for the club to do so.

Ahead of their Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb, a supporter known as ‘Northbanksy’ completed a mural of co-chair Josh Kroenke along with the message: ‘Time to splash some cash, Josh’.

Despite the understandable desire for improved performances and potential silverware, the tone with which this artwork has been completed does suggest a club that doesn’t spend any money.

However, a small amount of research underlines the hypocrisy with which this message has been presented.

Mikel Arteta has spent hundreds of millions on his Arsenal team

As reported on (football365.com): Arsenal’s net spend over the last five seasons is £-469.33 million, certainly a figure that should be enough to deem that your owners are spending money on the club.

The figure just short of half-a-billion over the past five seasons has resulted in two Community Shields in the way of silverware.

They’re still a very competitive team, indeed Jamie Carragher was disappointed to see the London club eliminated from the FA Cup as it frees up the schedule and allows more focus on a title push.

Ian Wright shares the opinions of the fans of his club, as he thinks his former team can ‘take advantage’ of an apparent weakness in Arne Slot’s defence with a new attacker arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans are within their rights to want improved results but surely enough money has already been spent on their team at this stage, certainly enough for their owners to not be targeted with criticism.

You can view the Arsenal fan’s mural of Kroenke via @SkySportsPL on X:

Northbanksy's latest mural near the Emirates stadium… 🔴💰 pic.twitter.com/LInAvjwAUK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley