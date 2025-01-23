Sturridge labels Liverpool transfer target a ‘BALLER’ after what he did against Man City last night

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be thriving in Europe this season but the same can’t be said about Manchester City, with Daniel Sturridge sharing his thoughts on the game.

Taking to X, the former England international stated: ‘😧PSG what a comeback!! Joao Neves = BALLER!! Future looking good for The Parisians, some serious young talent in their squad.’

This was referencing Pep Guardiola’s side throwing away a 2-0 lead, with a 4-2 defeat placing them in 25th place and out of the 16 play-off positions.

The performance of Joao Neves was what caught the eye for the 35-year-old and with links between the Reds and the player coming from Portuguese press in the summer, some may be jealous at what we missed out on.

Fellow ex-Red John Welsh also shared his admiration for the 20-year-old last summer, meaning there’s some appreciation of his talents.

Joao Neves is thriving for Paris Saint Germain this season

The midfielder has made a significant impact since joining the French outfit this summer and admitted that he never wanted to leave Benfica but did so to help his former club’s finances (via portugoal).

With two goals and seven assists this season, he’s credited the ‘short, quick passing’ style of the Ligue 1 giants (via PSG) and that would certainly transfer to Arne Slot’s tactics.

With a contract running until 2029 though, it’s going to take a hefty transfer fee to prise the potential superstar away from Paris.

As our move for Martin Zubimendi failed last summer, this could be a move that the club may pursue at the close of this season to add more strength to our midfield.

You can view Sturridge’s comments on Neves via @DanielSturridge on X:

😧PSG what a comeback!!

Joao Neves = BALLER!!

Future looking good for The Parisians, some serious young talent in their squad. — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) January 22, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley