Denis Irwin names ‘brilliant’ former Liverpool player as his toughest career opponent

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool and Manchester United have a rivalry that stretches back decades and any player who has partaken in the matches will have a unique viewpoint of the games, including Denis Irwin.

Speaking on The Overlap, we were finally given a sneak peak into what it was like to play under Alex Ferguson during his time at Old Trafford and Gary Neville asked the Irishman to name his toughest career opponents.

The 59-year-old said: “[Hristo] Stoichkov, or [Mustapha] Hadji, or Johnny Barnes.

“Johnny Barnes was brilliant in the late 80s, early 90s. He was some player.

“And clever, a clever, clever player. All the teams had quick wingers, now John was quick but he was clever as well.

“He was clever, he could get you a goal, he was good in the air, he had a magic left foot – he was top.”

It’s certainly big praise for our former player, with comments from rivals possibly often meaning more than from adoring fans and friends.

John Barnes was a phenomenon at Liverpool for a decade

Modern fans may be more aware of the 61-year-old as a rapper who joined Jurgen Klopp for his final party as our manager but he’s certainly much more than that.

The mural around our home stadium shows how highly regarded John Barnes is by our supporters because of the magic he used to produce on the wing.

In 10 seasons on Merseyside, the England international won two league titles, an FA Cup, the league cup and three individual player of the year awards – such was his brilliance.

For a generation of fans, our former captain is the greatest they’ve ever seen and when we consider the performances of Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah since his career came to an end – that’s some praise!

You can watch Irwin’s comments on Barnes (from 47:29) via The Overlap on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley