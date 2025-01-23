Reported Liverpool target open to Anfield move but wants one ‘essential’ condition to be met

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One player who’s been linked with Liverpool this month has suggested that he could be open to joining the Reds – on one ‘essential’ condition.

Earlier in January, Senegalese journalist Khadim Diakhate reported that the Reds had contacted the agent of El Hadji Malick Diouf to register their interest in the Slavia Prague left-back with a view to him potentially replacing Andy Robertson in the long-term.

The 20-year-old has now gone public with his thoughts on the possibility of a prospective move to Merseyside.

Diouf comments on reported Liverpool interest

In an interview with Czech outlet iDNES, Diouf seemed flattered by the recent links with Liverpool and is open to moving on from Slavia Prague when the time is right, but he insists that he’d only be interested in joining the Reds if he were to be assured of regular game-time.

The defender said: “I can see what is happening around me, but I am definitely not distracted by [transfer speculation]. I am concentrating on myself, on Slavia. I have no reason to rush. I told my uncle, my agent, the same thing. He knows everything.

“I know that one day I will take the next step. That day is approaching, but I have to be convinced that it is happening at the ideal moment so as not to slow down my development.

“I don’t know if that is true [rumoured Liverpool interest]. Yes, it sounds nice, but would I play for Liverpool? Would I fit in there? For me, it is essential that I don’t stop. It is difficult to come on from the substitutes’ bench. I need to play.”

Would Diouf be ready to start regularly for Liverpool?

It’s understandable from Diouf’s point of view that he doesn’t want to join a club as big as Liverpool and end up warming the bench more often than not, but would he yet ready to start consistently for Arne Slot’s side?

He does offer a considerable attacking threat from the left flank, with six goals and three assists so far this season, albeit that each of those came in the Czech top flight (Transfermarkt).

His participation with Slavia Prague in the Europa League has given him exposure to a high level of football, but at present, a direct move to Anfield would seem like a very big step.

It’s not unfathomable that Liverpool could sign him this year and send him out on loan to ensure that he’s playing regularly, if Slot regards him as a potentially outstanding talent for the future but not quite ready to jump ahead of Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in the pecking order.

The Reds will probably continue to observe Diouf’s performances from afar before deciding whether or not to actively pursue his signature over the coming months.