‘Medical completed’ – Fabrizio Romano shares morning transfer update that affects Liverpool

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel)

Omar Marmoush can now officially be considered a Manchester City player.

Bad news for Liverpool who were understood to be keeping a close eye on the former Frankfurt star amid what has been a highly impressive 2024/25 campaign so far.

The Egyptian national has registered 20 goals and 14 assists across 26 games (in all competitions) this term.

How he’ll cope in a side where prominent striker Erling Haaland has committed to a mammoth nine-and-a-half-year deal remains to be seen.

However, that’s not to suggest the 25-year-old lacks the skillset necessary to potentially compliment his Norwegian teammate.

Liverpool target Omar Marmoush completes Man City move

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in question on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday morning.

The former Bundesliga hitman will join the Sky Blues in a €75m [£63.3m] deal following the completion of a medical in the January window.

🚨✍🏻 Omar Marmoush has signed his contract as new Man City player! Documents also signed on club side between Manchester City and Eintracht for €75m deal. Medical completed, official statement to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZhSSXkJdGr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2025

Pep Guardiola’s men have been involved in a flurry of business in the winter window, also completing moves for Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov from Palmeiras and Lens respectively.

The Merseysiders, by contrast, have yet to see any progress made in their ongoing contract sagas, whilst new arrivals look equally unlikely to occur in the month.

What will Liverpool be missing out on?

It’s worth pointing out that Marmoush would no doubt need to adapt his game at least slightly in acknowledgement of the fact he wouldn’t be the leading man in the forward line.

That honour very much still belongs, and rightly so, to Mo Salah amid the 32-year-old’s ongoing quest for glory and personal records.

Nonetheless, there’s no question that the now Man City man’s ability on the ball will prove incredibly useful to his new employers.

Given the struggles we’ve faced breaking down low-blocks against Nottingham Forest and Brentford consecutively, it’s a shame to miss out on such a mobile and technically astute footballer.

As Michael Wimmer put it, Omar Marmoush has the skill set to excel in ‘the spaces in between’, as he ‘has the orientation skills to turn at the right moment and solve situations with his dynamism and creativity’.

