Denis Irwin nails his response to Roy Keane’s constant criticism of ‘brilliant’ Liverpool player

Image via The Overlap

Denis Irwin was the latest ex-Manchester United player to be rolled out for The Overlap, although he used his guest appearance to provide a refreshing verdict on one current Liverpool star.

The 59-year-old’s fellow Cork native and long-time Old Trafford teammate Roy Keane is a regular on the show and has been a frequent critic of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive ability, targeting him once again after an admittedly awful performance when the two northwestern rivals met at Anfield earlier this month.

It seemed inevitable that the former Republic of Ireland left-back would be asked about modern-day full-backs, and in particular the Reds’ number 66.

Irwin heaps praise on ‘brilliant’ Trent

Whereas Keane never wastes an opportunity to lambaste the Liverpool vice-captain, Irwin provided a far more balanced analysis on the Stick to Football podcast.

The ex-Man United defender said of Trent (via The Overlap): “[He’s] brilliant. I think he’s David Beckham-esque in his delivery, you’ve gotta say that. As a full-back you can see the whole picture, and his delivery is as good as I’ve seen anybody in the game; it really is.”

When asked about the 26-year-old’s game defensively, Irwin replied: “You question that but that’s the modern-day full-back, isn’t it? United had kind of got at him, didn’t they, in that kind of area. He should learn as you grow up and get better defensively, but just in terms of attacking…

“He’s a modern-day full-back, isn’t he? He loves to go forward. If you’re playing for anybody in the Premier League now, you’ve got to be very comfortable on the ball.”

Irwin’s anaysis on Trent is refreshing

Irwin’s verdict on Trent is a breath of fresh air after years of listening to Keane savaging the Liverpool vice-captain, even when our number 66 has been thriving.

There are times when the Reds right-back can be susceptible to defensive lapses, such as the draw against Man United at the start of January, but any analysis of his game should incorporate his majestic ability in possession.

As per WhoScored, only six players have exceeded his total of 42 key passes in the Premier League so far this season, and they don’t all have to be long-range guided missiles – his assist for Darwin Nunez’s stoppage-time opener at Brentford last week showcased the 26-year-old’s presence of mind to give the ball first-time into an area from which the Uruguayan could finish.

Irwin would’ve seen Beckham up close for a number of years at Old Trafford, so for him to liken Trent’s passing ability to to the former England star is quite the compliment, and might be something for Keane to consider the next time he’s about to let rip about the Liverpool vice-captain.