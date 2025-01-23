Manchester United’s training intensity compared to Slot’s Liverpool explains current gulf

Pictures via @ChrisWheelerDM on X & Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has come into a new job with huge pressure and expectation but is taking everything within his stride, which is not something everyone in the league can say.

Ruben Amorim was linked to be Jurgen Klopp’s successor but given his current performances as Manchester United boss, we’ll all be delighted that this didn’t come to fruition.

Clips from their most recent training session (as shared by Chris Wheeler on X) were used to showcase a return to action for Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof, yet they revealed a lot more than this.

It showcased a horrific lack of intensity from the Old Trafford club as they rolled a ball round to each other during a rondo, whilst those in the middle walked around.

Ruben Amorim is struggling to turn Man Utd fortunes around

If we compare this to footage from ‘Inside Training’ shared on our club’s YouTube channel, we can see a squad of players hungry to give 100% in every session.

When players like Virgil van Dijk can be seen sprinting to close the ball down, this acts like the perfect inspiration for the next generation.

We have a squad of leaders and a head coach who has moulded them into a force in England and Europe, despite only being with the club for seven months.

Although the players available at Anfield are a lot better than what the Portuguese coach was handed up the M62, a lack of effort and desire is what should be drilled into the squad on a daily basis.

When we watch the celebrations like ones that followed Harvey Elliott’s goal against Lille, it shows the togetherness that’s present within the AXA Training Centre.

Whilst many continue to ask the 46-year-old about what signings we could make this month, he’s more than happy fine tuning the options he has available.

We’re so lucky that we managed to prise our Duthcman away from Feyenoord and let’s hope he can continue his current amazing run of form to get the Reds some real silverware this season.

You can view the footage of Manchester United and Liverpool in training via @empireofthekop on X:

Slight difference in intensity between Liverpool and United in training 👀 📽️ @ChrisWheelerDM & @LFC pic.twitter.com/UfuUnT5P83 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 23, 2025

