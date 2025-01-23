Liverpool stance on ‘special talent’ at Anfield made clear as contract talks planned – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

2025 could be year of contract renewals at Liverpool, if all goes to plan over the next 11-and-a-bit months.

The futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain delicately in the balance as their deals tick worrying towards expiring in June, while Ibrahima Konate revealed earlier this week that he’s been offered an extension of terms at Anfield.

It’s now claimed that Richard Hughes is planning to sit down with another member of Arne Slot’s squad to try and thrash out a new deal in the coming months.

Liverpool planning contract talks with Elliott

According to Football Insider, Liverpool plan to hold contract talks with Harvey Elliott in the wake of reported interest from Brighton and Borussia Dortmund.

Even with the 21-year-old’s current deal running to 2027, the Merseyside club are determined to keep prospective suitors at bay by sitting down with him to negotiate an extension.

That process is due to commence in the summer, with Hughes and FSG needing to first resolve the futures of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk.

Liverpool should have no trouble in convincing Elliott to stay for the long-term

It shouldn’t be overly difficult for Liverpool to convince Elliott to commit to a long-term deal, with the midfielder stating after he scored in the 2-1 win over Lille on Tuesday night that LFC is ‘my club’ and he has no intention of leaving.

According to Capology, he remains one of the Reds’ lowest-paid players on £40,000 per week, with his current deal being confirmed in August 2022. Having now played 131 times for the Merseysiders, it seems inevitable that his wage will rise to reflect his status within the squad.

The 21-year-old has yet to start a Premier League or Champions League game this season, although that’s down to a three-month layoff with a fractured foot and intense competition for places, rather than any major shortcomings on his part.

Elliott has been impactful off the bench recently, scoring the winner in midweek and playing a part in both of Darwin Nunez’s stoppage time goals away to Brentford last Saturday, and the man who Neil Mellor dubbed a ‘special talent‘ could yet be a vital contributor in Liverpool’s charge for silverware over the next four months.

There are more pressing contractual situations to be resolved first, but LFC should have little trouble in persuading their number 19 to commit his long-term future to the club that he supported as a child and evidently still loves.