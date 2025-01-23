Luis Diaz on the ‘unique’ thing about Anfield and why he loves to play there

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a host of amazing players within our dressing room and it’s safe to say that Luis Diaz is one of the biggest stars in there.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, our No.7 was asked for his thoughts on our supporters and said: “Anfield is just so great. It has such a special atmosphere, which is unique to the stadium.

“And the fans here are just so passionate in their support of the team and their club. Every game here is a cauldron of atmosphere.

“They cheer and shout and fill the place with that special energy that as a team you really need.

“As a player you feed off it to really motivate yourself and get up for the game and it helps you to get out there, start well and really take the game to the opposition.”

It’s no surprise that the Colombian has such a strong rapport with our fans, especially when considering the song that is sung for him at every home match.

It’s a chant so catchy that Jarell Quansah admitted opposition players had even admitted to him that it’s ‘probably the best chant they’ve heard as well.’

Luis Diaz loves playing in front of the Liverpool fans

It’s been a strong season so far for the 28-year-old, with his tally of 12 goals being one-off his best campaign for the Reds in front of goal.

Despite this, Martin Keown hasn’t been fully impressed and said ‘I’m not with Luis Diaz, he has dropped a little bit’ after our win against Brentford.

If the former Porto winger can continue to kick on and improve a tally of just two assists, he can continue to be a thorn in the side of opponents.

If that happens at Anfield, then we’ll all be treated to another rendition of Luis Diaz’s song too!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley