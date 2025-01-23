Liverpool fans will wince at what Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham have just done online

Pictures via @england on Instagram

It’s no secret that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham have a strong friendship and this has once again been showcased online.

Starring together in a video for England, the pair recreated the video for ‘Dilemma’ by Kelly Rowland and Nelly and it was a solid effort.

However, given the continued links to Real Madrid, this may not make for comfortable viewing for Liverpool fans who are hoping that the Scouser signs a new deal.

With Robbie Fowler sharing his opinion that he believes our No.66 is the only member of the trio not to yet sign a new deal and the club are protecting him by not making this news public – things like this don’t help.

The constant links to the La Liga giants are hard to ignore and so we can only wait and see if this bromance develops into teammates at more than just international level.

Liverpool fans will be worrying about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future

Our vice captain is a uniquely talented player who will be very hard to replace, yet it can be argued that Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk would be even more difficult to find alternatives for.

Their goals and leadership are so important to how Arne Slot plays that we will have to break the bank in order to find heirs to their respective thrones.

The academy graduate is so different that it’s almost impossible to think of another player for the position, meaning a change all together may be needed.

Thankfully we have Conor Bradley though who looks poised to come in whenever needed.

You can view the Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham advert via @england on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by England football team (@england)

