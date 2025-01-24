Andy Robertson unleashes outrageous trick shot in Liverpool training

Pictures via @LFC on X

Andy Robertson is known for having a wicked left foot and that has been showcased in training with a clip that has to be seen to be believed.

As the players joked around within the indoor training area of the AXA, our left back unleashed an effort on the basketball net from distance.

It was soon floating into the bucket and Cody Gakpo joined the captain of Scotland in celebration but it was soon to get even bigger.

As it was revealed that the cameras present had the moment of magic captured, the jubilation within the room got even bigger and it’s hilarious to watch.

Andy Robertson is known for having a sweet left foot

With Jamie Carragher labeling our left back area as a possible reason for the Reds to possibly lose the league this season, the 30-year-old hasn’t been as involved as what we’ve seen in previous campaigns.

We can see from this video and interactions on Mo Salah’s social media that the former Hull City man is still a very popular member of the dressing room though.

With a squad full of leaders, it’s possible that the defender is the loudest of them all and that’s important for many reasons.

As James Milner and Jordan Henderson have left the club, we need loud voices to maintain the high standards that have been set in the past under Jurgen Klopp.

Our most experienced players are as important for what they can do with a football, as they are for how they interact with other members of the team.

This is just a small snapshot of how that can positively impact the club in many different ways.

You can watch Robertson’s basketball shot via @LFC on X:

Don’t worry, Robbo, we got it on camera 😉🏀 pic.twitter.com/ilPDcLGHjW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley