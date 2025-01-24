Arne Slot confirms Liverpool hit with fresh injury concern ahead of Ipswich game

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool are currently top of the league and we’d like to keep it that way but Arne Slot’s latest update suggests we may find it a little bit more difficult.

Speaking with the press before our game with Ipswich, the boss said about Curtis Jones: “He went out during half time [against Lille].

“So it’s mostly not a good sign, and it wasn’t because he will not be available for for the game tomorrow.

“And yeah, the rest we have to wait and see how long it’s gonna take.

“I’m not, I’m not expecting months, of course, or not of course, but I’m not expecting months.

“But let’s see if he’ss available for PSV or Bournemouth.”

It’s a blow to lose a key midfield option who played such a key role in our opening goal against the French visitors on Tuesday night.

Curtis Jones will be missing for the game against Ipswich

Our head coach confirmed that our No.17 interfered with his pre-arranged plans for substitutions in the Champions League, as squad rotation was planned.

After his comments about Eden Hazard, the Scouser had some negative comments sent his way but was quick to address them on the pitch at Anfield.

Picking up an injury will frustrate the 23-year-old but now there’s more opportunities for the likes of Harvey Elliott to impress.

Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to be the preferred option against the newly promoted side on Saturday but if our No.19 can make a similar impact off the bench as he did against Bruno Genesio’s team – more chances could come his way.

We hope the academy graduate returns soon and that we can continue a winning run without him.

You can watch Slot’s update on Jones via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

