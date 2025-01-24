Arne Slot provides advice for 21-y/o midfielder on how to increase his Liverpool ‘playing time’

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool are thriving this season under Arne Slot but not every player is receiving as much game time as they may have expected.

Speaking with the press, our head coach was asked what Harvey Elliott needs to do to increase his minutes and he said: “Keep bringing performances in like he did and keep working as hard on the training ground as he’s doing as well.

“I always say to the players it’s not only about you, it’s also about the competition you are in.

“And in his situation he’s in competition with five very good midfielders that you know and there are a few youngsters coming through that are very talented as well but they are not close to playing time yet.

“But he’s in competition with Wata [Wataru Endo], with Ryan [Gravenberch], with Curtis [Jones], with Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] and himself, so these are the midfielders we have at the moment.

“He has to bring performances like he does and then playing time will probably increase.”

It’s far from a commitment to hand the 21-year-old more opportunities in the coming weeks but it shows that he’s certainly in the Dutchman’s thinking.

Harvey Elliott keeps impressing with the few chances he gets

With it being revealed that the club are reportedly attempting to agree a new contract with the England Under-21 international, it shows that there’s clearly a lot of respect for his talents.

We saw from the celebrations that followed his goal against Lille, it was clear how much the club means to the boyhood Red too.

This seems like the perfect relationship yet the game time hasn’t been provided to the player.

Now that Curtis is Jones is injured and will miss the match against Ipswich, we may see the former Fulham man handed a rare Premier League opportunity and let’s hope he takes it.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Elliott via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

