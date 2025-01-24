Arne Slot highlights one area of Ibou Konate’s game he needs to improve

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Ibou Konate is a brilliant player for Liverpool but there’s one area of his game that Arne Slot has asked him to try and improve.

Speaking with the press before our game with Ipswich, our head coach said: “I think one of the things he could improve, in my opinion at least, is his play with the ball, bringing the ball out from the back.

“I would not say he was poor in that but he could improve [and] he could go to another level. I think he works really hard to improve that and I already see this improvement.”

It was a compliment in that the Dutchman can’t see an area of the defensive side of the game that our centre back needs to improve upon.

It sounds like our No.5 is already trying to target this and has got better, yet there’s always room for more.

Arne Slot wants Ibou Konate to get better on the ball for Liverpool

The 25-year-old has admitted that he’s been playing through pain for the Reds in recent weeks and that shows his determination to be an integral part of the team.

Add on that the former RB Leipzig man shared that he’s been offered a new contract as well, it illustrates how much the club thinks of him.

If we can manage to get even more out of the French international, then we will have quite the player on our hands.

Learning from Virgil van Dijk will stand him in good stead for the rest of his career but if there’s one player that the Paris-born defender can base this side of his game on – it’s Joel Matip.

Let’s hope our former No.32 picks up the phone and tells Ibou the secrets of dribbling out from the back!

You can watch Slot’s update on Konate via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

