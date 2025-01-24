Diogo Jota names his three toughest opponents he’s faced for Liverpool

Pictures via ESPN

Diogo Jota has spent five seasons with Liverpool and has come up against some of the world’s best defenders, something he was asked to comment on.

Speaking with ESPN, the forward named his three toughest opponents as: “I’ll go [Antonio] Rudiger, [William] Saliba, maybe and Thiago Silva.

“Thiago Silva is very smart, Saliba is just a mix of smart, powerful, and Rudiger is very aggressive.”

It’s perhaps a slightly surprising list but still makes a lot of sense for three great players, although they haven’t all always had the best of our No.20.

Although he’s injured at the moment, the Portuguese international is one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League and will cause headaches for any defence.

Diogo Jota causes plenty of problems for opposition defences

With Arne Slot’s latest injury update confirming that it’ll still be a matter of weeks until we see the 28-year-old on the pitch once again, we know it’ll be some time until he’s back in a red shirt.

Virgil van Dijk has spoke about how impressed he’s been with the man who’s scored eight goals for the Reds this season and his absence will be felt.

With Darwin Nunez’s Brentford heroics, we didn’t immediately notice the loss of the former Wolves man but there will come a game when he will be missed most.

With goals in his two previous matches before injury, it shows how Diogo was in fine form but he’s been cursed with another fitness problem.

If it wasn’t for the frequency with which he ends up missing games, the respect for the striker would be much more widely appreciated.

