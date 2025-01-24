Ipswich postponement update as Liverpool placed in wind weather warning

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After the Merseyside derby was called off earlier in the season, the sight of weather warning in Liverpool could start worries for fans once again.

As shared on the Met Office, Liverpool is currently in a yellow weather warning and states: ‘Storm Éowyn will bring a spell of strong winds for a time on Friday.’

Thankfully, the website shares that on Saturday that there is no warning in place across Merseyside as so our upcoming Premier League game looks set to be on.

We’re lucky with that news though as parts of the city return to a yellow warning on Sunday too, with fortune hopefully being on our side to ensure we can play the next game.

Liverpool’s game with Ipswich looks set to go ahead

We’ve seen concerns with other matches this season, like the one against Southampton, where weather warnings have been in place but the game went ahead.

With wind being the only reason that we have a game in hand over our title rivals, there’s room for concerns it may get worse and a decision may have to be made on the day of the Ipswich match.

However, Arne Slot will be fully focused on trying to ensure that his team is prepared for the visit of the newly promoted side and that we can run out victors.

The conditions may impact our ability to play the long diagonal balls towards Mo Salah or from Trent Alexander-Arnold and encourage a more patient build-up.

Our visitors may try and use it to their advantage too, making it an interesting proposition to prepare for.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley