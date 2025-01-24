Gakpo and Konate plan Salah’s next Liverpool celebration in brilliant fashion

Pictures via @LFC on X

Mo Salah is scoring goals for fun at the moment, so much so that his teammates are planning his next celebrations for him.

Thanks to a video shared from inside training, we can see how the players began to start planning the next celebration for our No.11.

Inspired by the way that he, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones celebrated our opening goal against Lille, Cody Gakpo hatched a plan.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold walked into the coffee area of the training centre, he greeted everyone and our No.18 was hit with a bolt of inspiration.

He said: “Mo, everybody can join your celebration now? Together on the bench, like this?” and re-enacted how the quartet sat on the advertising hoardings in the Champions League.

Cody Gakpo is now Liverpool’s chief celebration choreographer

Ibou Konate was immediately on board and added: “Next time we will do that, brother. Imagine, bro!”

To which the Dutch forward concluded: “The whole team, bro!” and it seems we may be seeing our Egyptian King try out a new routine the next time he scores.

It’s going to take some choreography in order to get it done but given the number of goals our scoring hero bags, he’ll be able to have several attempts at it.

If Robbie Fowler’s theory is correct too, we may even have many more years of the 32-year-old putting the ball in the back of the net and thus many more novel ways to celebrate.

Let’s hope that we see a new celebration against Ipswich and that we have plenty more years of watching Mo Salah making our dreams come true!

You can watch the plan for Salah’s new celebration via @LFC on X:

Planning in place for Mo’s next goal celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/WLPwWVp509 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2025

