What Mo Salah was doing on Thursday night shows why he’s the best in England

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is arguably in the form of his life and his consistent output is not only something we’ve become accustomed to, it’s almost expected.

When Alan Shearer jokingly poked fun at our No.11 for ending a three-game goalless streak against Lille, it showed how impressive his relentless goal scoring is.

This isn’t all down to natural ability though, as the attacker clearly works hard at his craft and this was on show with his social media activities on Thursday evening.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 32-year-old shared a topless picture of himself which appeared to be after a workout in his home gym.

Despite a game on Tuesday, training all week and an upcoming match on Saturday – the Egyptian King wasn’t slowing down and is hell bent on keeping the Reds at the top of the table.

Mo Salah is committed to getting the best out of himself and Liverpool

As the best goal scorer in England at the moment, the former Roma man is certainly pulling his weight.

So much so that Luis Garcia is calling for our hero to be included in the Ballon d’Or running for next year, after his amazing form in this campaign so far.

Arne Slot must be delighted with how well the Egyptian international is playing and the only issue around all of this is an obvious one – his contract.

If we can secure the future of our ace marksman, whilst winning some major silverware, it’s going to be a season to remember for so many reasons.

You can view Salah’s upload via his Instagram stories:

