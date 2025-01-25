‘For me…’ – Diogo Jota names the one Man City player he’d love to have as a Liverpool teammate

Image via ESPN UK

Diogo Jota has named the one Manchester City player that he’d like to have as a teammate at Liverpool.

A number of men have represented both clubs over the years, including Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman, David James and Nicolas Anelka.

However, since the Etihad Stadium outfit rose to become a direct competitor to the Reds over the past decade, transfers between the two teams have naturally become much rarer, with Raheem Sterling a notable exception.

That didn’t prevent Jota from identifying a current member of Pep Guardiola’s squad as someone he’d like to sign for Liverpool from a rival club if given the chance to do so.

When that question was put to him by by Ralph Karumazondo in ESPN FC‘s Ball Knowledge feature, the 28-year-old gave the nod to one of his Portugal teammates, replying: “For me, it’s Bernardo Silva. He’s very clever; an outstanding player.”

Jota unlikely to ever have Bernardo Silva as a Liverpool teammate

We’re not greatly surprised by Jota’s answer given the companionship he’s forged with Man City’s number 20 at international level, although we can’t see too many Liverpool fans nodding along in agreement with his answer.

The 30-year-old infamously took aim at Reds supporters on social media after we won the Premier League title in 2020, and his grudging conduct during a guard of honour for Jurgen Klopp’s side when they visited the Etihad as newly-crowned champions that year isn’t easily forgotten.

Silva has made some more respectful comments about LFC in recent months, with perhaps a mild thaw in the rivalry between the two clubs given that Arsenal have become City’s chief title rivals over the past couple of years, although his previous jibes endure in the memory.

The Portugal attacker has proven his qualities as a footballer during his time in England, and Jota knows about those attributes better than most from their time playing together for their country.

Despite that, the only place where the 28-year-old is likely to see his compatriot lining out in a Liverpool shirt is on career mode in his beloved EA Sports FC!