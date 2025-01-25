Dominik Szoboszlai should be arrested after what fans saw him do during first half v Ipswich

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Credit where credit is due for Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian footballer put Liverpool in the lead with a superbly taken opener in the 11th-minute of action at Anfield in the Premier League encounter against Ipswich Town.

He was otherwise brilliant beyond his opening contribution, picking up a 7.8/10 (at the time of writing) score from Sofascore for his performance at L4.

Subsequent goals from Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo handed Arne Slot’s men a comfortable 3-0 lead going into the half-time break on Saturday afternoon.

The Merseysiders sat, at the time of writing, on 53 points – eight points clear of second-placed Arsenal – with a game in hand still to take advantage of.

Dominik Szoboszlai is a supremely talented footballer

Never mind the finish, never mind our No.8’s ridiculous work rate and engine… have a look at what the former Bundesliga sensation got up to in the first half.

In footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), the midfielder was spotted picking up a header from Luis Diaz with a drool-worthy touch before playing on Cody Gakpo for a break with the side of his boot.

At 24 years of age, you have to wonder just what is the limit of his apparently vast potential. Arne Slot must be absolutely delighted.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheKopWatch on X:

Give Jorg Schmadtke his flowers

The business we conducted in the 2023 summer window, courtesy of interim sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, just keeps looking better and better by the week.

Alexis Mac Allister continues to look technically sharp and just, well, brilliant! Ryan Gravenberch looks a player completely transformed following the arrival of fellow Dutchman Arne Slot.

And Szoboszlai? The former RB Leipzig man looks to be building consistency in his quality and has taken his manager’s challenge of improving his end product to heart.

What a transformative window of business for this football club.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile