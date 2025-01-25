(Video) Konate immediately justifies recall with sublime moment just before Szoboszlai goal

Image via @GoesRma37903 on X

Ibrahima Konate laid clam to a rare assist for Liverpool in the opening quarter-hour against Ipswich this afternoon as the Reds asserted their early dominance with a goal from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arne Slot’s team have frequently had to come from behind to earn victories this season, but in contrast to the seemingly interminable wait for a breakthrough against Brentford last week, the Premier League leaders needed just 11 minutes to hit the front today.

The Frenchman was one of three defenders recalled to LFC’s starting line-up for this game, and it didn’t take him long to justify the decision from the head coach.

Konate provides sublime assist for Szoboszlai

Taking possession just inside Liverpool’s half of the pitch, Konate galloped into the space ahead of him and threaded a delightful through ball between the lines to pick out Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian then cut inside before letting fly from the edge of the penalty area with a perfectly placed strike which whistled past the dive of Christian Walton and into the bottom corner of the Ipswich net.

Full marks to Konate for the assist!

Although Liverpool’s number 5 wasn’t exactly put under any great pressure by the visitors, the vision to find the goalscorer with a beautifully weighted pass was nothing short of sublime.

We’re accustomed to seeing such expert deliveries from the Reds’ full-backs, and today Konate showed that he has that arrow in his quiver as well!

With Arsenal and Nottingham Forest also in action at 3pm, an early goal will have settled any nerves around Anfield, particularly as we were the first of that trio to find the net this afternoon.

Let’s hope that Liverpool can build upon that strong start to go on and rack up a comfortable victory. We don’t want to be relying on resilient comebacks and late drama every week!

You can view Konate’s assist for Szoboszlai’s goal below, taken from Viaplay’s match coverage and shared via @GoesRma37903 on X: