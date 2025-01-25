Watch: What Liverpool fans were heard saying to Arne Slot at FT v Ipswich

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A near-perfect performance from Liverpool was witnessed by all attending at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as the Reds put Ipswich to the sword.

Cody Gakpo and Co. put on a showstopper against Kieran McKenna’s men to keep the six-point lead over title rivals Arsenal intact.

A shame that Alisson Becker couldn’t claim what would have been his sixth Premier League clean sheet of the 2024/25 season. However, it’s only to be expected that focus levels would dip whilst being in total control of the outcome of the tie in question.

How Arne Slot will see it remains to be seen, but this should be taken, overall, as another indication of Liverpool’s title credentials in the Dutchman opening campaign in charge.

Arne Slot has a place in every Liverpool fan’s heart

Whatever the outcome of the ongoing title race, the former Feyenoord boss deserves immense credit for taking on the challenge of replacing beloved former manager Jurgen Klopp at L4.

It was labelled the impossible job coming in and attempting to build on the admittedly solid foundations our ex-German tactician left behind.

It’s fair to say the 46-year-old hailing from Bergentheim is exceeding expectations so far in England.

We’ve won 27 games, drawn five and lost only twice in 34 games under Slot in 2024/25 – at a ludicrous rate of 2.53 points per game.

Is it any wonder, then, that the home support once again felt compelled to show the main man some appreciation after the sounding of the full-time whistle?

Keep it coming, we say!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of fan footage taken by @asim_lfc:

Who are Liverpool taking on next?

It’s another date with the Champions League as Liverpool face Eredivisie outfit PSV in their final league stage encounter.

We need just a draw to confirm ourselves as the first winners of the new format, thanks to a three-point lead over Barcelona (without a superior goal difference).

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile