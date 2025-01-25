Liverpool team news v Ipswich: Nunez drops out but big names return among 5 changes by Arne Slot

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool play their first Premier League match in Anfield in 20 days this afternoon, with Ipswich Town the visitors to the table toppers.

It could be a rollercoaster afternoon in the title race, with the rarity of each of the current top three kicking off at 3pm, although the Reds know that a victory in their match means that, at worst, they preserve their six-point lead with a game in hand on Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

For the Tractor Boys, it’s a first visit to L4 since a League Cup tie in December 2002, and they’ll be hoping to avoid a repeat of the 6-0 mauling they endured at the hands of Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool suffered a fresh injury blow during the week when Curtis Jones went off against Lille, and along with Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez, he misses out today – but what of the starting XI that Arne Slot has selected?

Liverpool starting XI v Ipswich

The Liverpool team to face Ipswich this afternoon shows five changes from the one which began the Champions League game on Tuesday night.

Alisson Becker continues between the sticks, with three changes to the defence in front of him as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate all return to the starting XI.

With Jones sidelined, Alexis Mac Allister resumes his place in midfield, having come off the bench against Lille. He once again partners Ryan Gravenberch, with Dominik Szoboszlai in the number 10 role.

Up front, Mo Salah takes up his customary position on the right, with Cody Gakpo restored to the left flank and Luis Diaz moving across to centre-forward. As predicted by Paul Merson, Darwin Nunez drops to the bench in the hope that he might be able to come on and have a similar impact to the Brentford game this time last week.

The Uruguayan is one of three forwards among the substitutes along with Federico Chiesa and Jayden Danns, with Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo the only midfielders in reserve for Slot.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: