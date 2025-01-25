100% dribble success: Paul Merson swoons over Liverpool wizard who was ‘great to watch’ v Ipswich

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Paul Merson singled out one Liverpool player for praise during their comfortable victory over Ipswich this afternoon.

In contrast to the dramatic win at Brentford a week ago, the Reds cruised to three points today as they defeated Kieran McKenna’s side 4-1, with much of the second half played at training session pace.

Cody Gakpo helped himself to two goals, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah also on target for Arne Slot’s side, and one of their teammates did his darndest to get in on the act as well.

Merson wowed by Trent’s performance

With just over 15 minutes of normal time remaining, Trent Alexander-Arnold let fly from 30 yards and saw his shot whistle narrowly wide. Not long after that, he came even closer to scoring when his strike from inside the penalty area cannoned off the upright.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Soccer Saturday after the second of those chances, Merson said (16:41): “The ball is behind him and he whips it towards the top corner but it hits the post. It’s been absolutely relentless from Liverpool. Trent has been great to watch.”

Trent was superb against Ipswich

Ever since his defensive horror show against Manchester United three weeks ago, Trent has been excellent for Liverpool, and today showed just why Real Madrid have been pursuing him with such intent.

In addition to those two chances in the second half, he also claimed an assist for Gakpo’s second goal with a pinpoint cross, and the praise from Merson was fully merited.

As per Sofascore, the Reds right-back completed 84% of his passes (73/87) and all three of his dribbles, along with recording one key pass and winning two tackles and five duels.

Of course, Liverpool fans are still nervously waiting to see if Trent will renew his contract at Anfield, which expires at the end of this season.

On the evidence of today’s performance, Richard Hughes must surely try everything in his power to persuade the 26-year-old to stick around at his boyhood club.