(Video) What Mo Salah did immediately after scoring against Ipswich was anything but selfish

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah reached two notable milestones with his first-half goal at Anfield this afternoon, and the manner in which he celerbated it was also noteworthy.

Liverpool took an early lead against Ipswich through Dominik Szoboszlai, and the Egyptian King made it 2-0 in the 35th minute when he got on the end of a teasing cross from Cody Gakpo, taking one touch to set himself before firing past Christian Walton from a tight angle.

It was a typically clinical finish from a player who’s now scored at least 23 goals in each of his eight seasons with the Reds, and it was also his 100th goal in the Premier League at the Merseyside venue.

However, Salah was keen to give plenty of credit to LFC’s number 18 for setting him up with a marvellous assist, with the 32-year-old pointing at the Dutchman in gratitude just after he finished to the net.

Nothing selfish about Salah gesture towards Gakpo

In previous years, the Egypt international has faced accusations of selfishness for not passing to teammates when they appeared to be in ideal positions to score, and that description was also thrown at him by Jamie Carragher after commenting publicly about his contract situation in November.

However, there was nothing egotistical about his recognition of a sublime cross from Gakpo to set him up for his goal against Ipswich today.

It ensures that there remains just one Premier League home match this season in which Salah hasn’t scored or assisted, the 0-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest all the way back in September.

The Egyptian’s incredible output is almost taken for granted by now, and the danger is that the Liverpool hierarchy could take him for granted by not doing enough to convince him to sign a new contract at Anfield.

That saga will rumble on, but for as long as he’s a Reds player, let’s just enjoy watching his consistent brilliance!

You can view Salah thanking Gakpo in the goal celebration below, taken from Viaplay’s match coverage and shared via @GoesRma37903 on X: