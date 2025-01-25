(Video) Forget the goal: Mo Salah did something v Ipswich which will have utterly delighted Slot

Image via @asim_lfc on X

Mo Salah is rightly recognised as one of the greatest goalscorers that Liverpool have ever had and the Premier League has ever seen, but there was another side to his game today which might’ve pleased Arne Slot even more.

The Reds’ number 11 scored his 23rd goal of the season in the first half of the 4-1 victory over Ipswich at Anfield, which was also his 100th in the Premier League at the venue, celebrating with a congratulatory point towards Cody Gakpo for the quality of the assist.

The Dutchman went on to score twice later in the match, and one of those goals owed plenty to the Egyptian King.

Salah brilliantly wins possession off Philogene

Liverpool were 3-0 up midway through the second half when the ball broke kindly for Jaden Philogene, who had eyes on galloping into space along the left flank and initiating a counterattack.

However, he didn’t even get beyond the halfway line, having not spotted Salah chasing him down from behind and dispossessing him with a masterful interception to snuff out any threat of an Ipswich breakaway.

Just a few seconds later, Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed for Gakpo to nod the ball past Christian Walton for his second and the Reds’ fourth goal of the afternoon.

Slot will have absolutely loved that from Salah!

Goals grab the headlines and understandably so, but managers take just as much please in seeing their players working tirelessly out of possession to win the ball back for their team.

Slot will have simply loved watching Salah chasing after Philogene and making the interception so clinically, all the more so considering that it ended with Liverpool scoring within the space of a few seconds.

The work rate from the Egyptian is an example to every young player in football as to just how important it is to put in the hard yards when your team doesn’t have the ball, and it also illustrated that such ‘dirty work’ isn’t beneath anyone in the game.

The 32-year-old is simply a phenomenon, and it’s baffling that the Anfield hierarchy have allowed his contract to come so close to expiring. Come on lads, get it sorted already!

You can view Salah tracking back and winning possession below, via @asim_lfc on X: