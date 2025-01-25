‘So important’ – Arne Slot insists one Liverpool player is ‘underestimated’ after Anfield romp

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has claimed that one Liverpool player who’s ‘so important’ to the Reds is often ‘underestimated’ externally.

The Premier League leaders cruised to a 4-1 victory at home to Ipswich this afternoon, and an early goal from Dominik Szoboszlai set the ball rolling on a comfortable three points being obtained.

The Hungarian got on the end of an exquisite through ball from Ibrahima Konate to score for the fourth time this season, and the head coach was delighted to see the 24-year-old having the confidence to take the shot on himself rather than laying off the ball to Mo Salah.

Slot claims Szoboszlai is ‘underestimated’

Speaking after the match, Slot was keen to highlight Szoboszlai’s contribution to Liverpool’s 16th league win of the campaign and insisted that our number 8 is underappreciated outside of Anfield.

The Reds boss said (via liverpoolfc.com): “If you zoom in on Dom, I think at the beginning of the season he would have played that ball to Mo, which most of the time was a very good choice because Mo can definitely score a goal as well. Now he decided to go for the goal himself and scored the goal himself.

“Nice for him because, in my opinion, he is a bit underestimated. Not by me, but he doesn’t always get the credits for the fact he is very important for this team, because his work-rate is unbelievable. He just keeps on running with the highest intensity, and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something.”

Szoboszlai shone for Liverpool in cruise-control victory

Liverpool have tended to start games slowly this season and require the jolt of going a goal down before arising from their slumber to fight back and claim victory, but thanks to Szoboszlai breaking the deadlock inside 11 minutes today, the three points were claimed with relative ease.

He was also involved in the third goal shortly before half-time, with his shot being parried by Christian Walton immediately prior to Cody Gakpo dispatching it to the net, and he treated fans to an outrageous piece of skill during the opening 45 as well.

As per Sofascore, the Hungarian completed 91% of his passes (32/35), took four shots (two on target) and recorded one key pass, with Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle praising an ‘energetic showing’ from the 24-year-old at Anfield this afternoon.

Szoboszlai will no doubt be eager to improve his scoring output in the second half of the season, but today he showed that he has the confidence and the technique to chip in with a few more goals for the Reds over the coming months and weeks.

In a squad full of world-class talents, perhaps our number 8 has been somewhat unsung in a wider sense during the campaign, but you can be full sure that Slot recognises and appreciates his qualities.