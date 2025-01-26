Arne Slot praises ‘underestimated’ Liverpool marathon man whose ‘work-rate is un-be-lievable’

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is never shy of praising his players and after watching his team record a 3-1 win at home, he was quick to mention one man.

Speaking with the press after the victory over Ipswich Town, our head coach said (via liverpoolfc.com): “If you zoom in on Dom [Szoboszlai], I think at the beginning of the season he would have played that ball to Mo, which most of the time was a very good choice because Mo can definitely score a goal as well.

“And now he decided to go for the goal himself and scored the goal himself.

“Nice for him because, in my opinion, he is a bit underestimated. Not by me, but he doesn’t always get the credits for the fact he is very important for this team, because his work-rate is un-be-lievable.

“He just keeps on running with the highest intensity, and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something.”

Not only does the Dutchman rate our No.8 but he thinks what he does for the team is undervalued.

Dominik Szoboszlai is a key player for Liverpool this season

With it being confirmed before the game that Curtis Jones would miss the clash with injury, it felt clear that the Hungarian would get the nod.

Obviously his opening goal was very important and the highlight of a good afternoon’s work but Dominik Szoboszlai does so much more than this.

Being a tireless runner for the team showcases not just the fitness of the captain of his nation but also the selflessness in which he does his work.

If you want to win Premier League titles then you need players like the former RB Leipzig midfielder who is in some really strong form at present.

If it’s true that others undervalue the 24-year-old, then this certainly isn’t the case at Anfield by his fans and boss.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley