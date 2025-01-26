Slot shares thoughts on Enciso incident and ‘unbelievable’ role of Liverpool warrior

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool won again as our hold at the top of the table strengthened but it wasn’t a match without controversy, something Arne Slot addressed.

Speaking with the press after our win over Ipswich Town (via liverpoolfc.com), the 46-year-old was asked for his thoughts on a possible red card for Julio Enciso.

Asked whether there was concern for Wataru Endo, he stated: “Yes, when the foul was made I was like, that doesn’t look good, and the reactions from the players that were around him showed me.

“I was like, let’s wait and see, but immediately during the game already he shakes his head one or two times and just goes again.

“His mentality is unbelievable – and he was fine. It was only a yellow so I assume that the fear I had was not realistic because it was only a yellow.”

It’s clear then that his opinion of whether the incident deserved a red card has changed since watching it back but not of his combative midfielder.

Wataru Endo is a warrior whenever he plays for Liverpool

It’s obvious from comments that our head coach has made in the past that he’s a big admirer of the captain of Japan.

Whenever called upon, our No.3 gives everything and makes the most of his few minutes on the pitch.

Shaking off what was essentially a flying knee to the head, it just showcases the spirit of the 31-year-old who would run through a brick wall for his teammates and the club.

Whether it was a red card or not, nobody can disagree that the former captain of Stuttgart dealt with the matter in a much more sportsmanlike way that what we see from many others in the Premier League.

