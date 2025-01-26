‘Wow’: Cody Gakpo couldn’t believe what his teammate did against Ipswich Town

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Other than a late consolation goal for Ipswich Town, it was a nearly perfect outing for Liverpool and Cody Gakpo on Saturday afternoon.

After discovering that he’d scored for a sixth successive Anfield game, the Dutchman was then informed of more statistics from the match but this time involving another player.

He was told that Mo Salah had scored his 100th Premier League goal at our home stadium and moved up to outright seventh place in the Premier League’s all-time leading scorers list, and then the 25-year-old shared his thoughts (via liverpoolfc.com).

He said: “Wow. He breaks so many records – what can I say? Congratulations, Mo! I think that is something very special for him, for us as well and for the club. A great player and very consistent.”

It truly is remarkable how often we see our Egyptian King break a record or climb up closer to the summit of so many scoring feats for both the club and in the history of the league or Europe.

Mo Salah’s form in front of goal for Liverpool is amazing

When you see that even his teammates are wowed with what he achieves, it puts into context how impressive it is from the 32-year-old.

The only disappointment around all of this is that we didn’t get to see the pre-planned celebration from the two men in question, against the newly promoted side.

There’s clearly such togetherness within this team and Arne Slot deserves credit for continuing where Jurgen Klopp left off.

Let’s hope that the two wingers continue to impress with any chance given their way, for the rest of this amazing campaign.

