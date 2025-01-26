Cody Gakpo achieves rare Liverpool feat only 12 others have done in our entire history

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It was a routine day in the office for Liverpool as we secured another three points and Cody Gakpo was crucial for the win.

Scoring the third and fourth goal of a 4-1 win at home over Ipswich Town, the Dutchman also managed to achieve a very rare feat during the game.

Our No.18 became just the 13th player in our club’s entire history to score in six successive Anfield appearances and was asked to comment on this after the game.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the 25-year-old said: “[I am] very happy to score here at home, in front of the fans, but the most important thing is that we won today and I am very happy to contribute.”

His statistics from the match show that our two-goal hero on the day did more than contribute, he thrived against the newly promoted club.

Although we never got to see the pre-planned celebration with our Egyptian King, we couldn’t have asked for much more from the forward who remained very level headed after the game,

Cody Gakpo is loving playing at Anfield at the moment

The full list of players to also record this statistic was shared by Michael Reid on X:

Cody Gakpo is the 13th player to score in 6+ straight appearances at Anfield for #LFC: George Allan

Fred Pagnam

Gordon Hodgson

Billy Liddell (twice)

Roger Hunt

Kevin Keegan

Ian Rush

John Aldridge

Steven Gerrard

Fernando Torres (twice)

Luis Suárez

Mo Salah (twice)

🆕️Cody Gakpo — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) January 25, 2025

If we look at the company the former PSV captain is in here, its testament to how difficult it is to score so many successive goals.

Now the focus must be on scoring a seventh and then doing a Mo Salah, trying to break a new record in every game he plays.

Let’s hope this form can continue for the attacker who’s looked like a different player cutting in from the left wing and under Arne Slot.

