Szoboszlai’s piece of skill against Ipswich will leave Liverpool fans drooling

Dominik Szoboszlai was on the score sheet against Ipswich but there was much more to his game than finding the back of the net, as one moment showcased.

During the first half, Luis Diaz headed the ball towards our No.8 but left him with some work to do in order to bring it under control.

Yet, that’s exactly what the Hungarian did and his first touch brought the ball towards him and without it dropping to the floor – he provided a brilliant pass with the outside of his right boot.

It was a small moment that demonstrated the skill our midfielder possesses and how positive he was during a great day for Liverpool and him.

Dominik Szoboszlai had a great day at the office against Ipswich

Arne Slot said that the former RB Leipzig man was ‘underestimated’ and it shows that there’s clearly a lot of respect for the player from his head coach.

With Curtis Jones picking up an injury, it’s likely that the 24-year-old will be our main option in this position for the coming weeks.

The prospect of a run of games will surely allow the captain of his nation a feeling that he can express himself, without fear of losing his slot in the next match.

This freedom may be what allowed goals and pieces of skill like we saw at Anfield this weekend and long may this last.

Although Harvey Elliott is ready to come on and make an impact too, it seems that the man with a rocket shot will be in the starting line-up for the short term future,

You can watch the Szoboszlai video courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @jatynwa on X):

