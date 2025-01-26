Richard Hughes may be lining up imminent Liverpool transfer after what happened at Anfield yesterday

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

There may have been a hint of potential transfer business to come at Liverpool during their 4-1 romp over Ipswich Town.

The Merseysiders proved to be near-perfect in their second victory over Kieran McKenna’s men in the 2024/25 season, securing a 16th Premier League win.

Intriguingly, there may have been a few sightings of one reported transfer target in Jorrel Hato at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch sensation has been previously tipped to make the switch to L4 and link up with compatriots Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Graeme Bailey last claimed that the teenager (18) was scouted by Liverpool back in October and remains an admired quantity within Arsenal’s recruitment team.

Could Liverpool be lining up some transfer business?

A handful of X (formerly Twitter) accounts spotted hints and potentially genuine sightings of Hato at Anfield at the weekend.

@Yagzlfc probably came closest to a confirmed sighting of the young left-back (who can play centre-back) with his post on the social media platform.

However, we just can’t definitively guarantee that the Ajax starlet was present to witness Arne Slot’s men put the Tractor Boys to the sword.

That said, what a performance to sell the club to the 18-year-old if he was indeed attending the clash in question!

Jorrel Hato 👀 at Anfield https://t.co/2XfwNe8tF4 — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) January 26, 2025

He could just be visiting to see Gakpo, Gravenberch and Virgil play. He’s sat in the main stand and not the Director’s Box which you would imagine an incoming signing would usually be sat. https://t.co/tH6ntAuo77 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 25, 2025

There’s just one problem with Jorrel Hato

Well, beyond the fact that attending a game of football – of one of the most exciting, in-form teams in Europe – far from guarantees the transfer gears are turning.

Hato has, most significantly, yet to rack up the requisite 150 senior appearances our recruitment team has generally used as a sufficient pool of evidence to back up a potential transfer.

That’s not to say the Eredivisie defender is a million miles away, having recorded 92 senior appearances for Ajax so far.

There’s a genuine risk, too, that if we do wait for that perfect number, another top European outfit may have swooped in ahead of us to snap up a very exciting prodigy.

To be fair to Liverpool, of course, we’ve a relatively decent track record for stepping in if we do feel confident we’d otherwise miss out on a top talent.

