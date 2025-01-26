What Mo Salah did on the half way line against Ipswich will have Liverpool fans in awe

Pictures via Premier League Productions

Mo Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield and moved up to outright seventh place in the Premier League’s all-time leading scorers list on Saturday but there was more to his game.

We all know how unerring the Egyptian is in front of goal and his consistency for the Reds is something that will be hard for any future player to replicate.

However, there’s more to the 32-year-old’s game than goals and assists and this was on show against Ipswich Town.

Jaden Philogene looked poised to collect the ball deep inside his own half and try to drive at our defence, but our No.11 had different ideas.

Spotting the danger, our winger ran at top speed to get himself in front of the 22-year-old, win the ball back and leave his opponent in a heap on the floor.

For all that may suggest the former Roma man doesn’t work back for the Reds, this footage showed the elite professionalism he possesses to help Trent Alexander-Arnold and the rest of his teammates.

Mo Salah was at his best for Liverpool against Ipswich Town

Cody Gakpo was in awe at what his teammate achieved this weekend, such is the talent and consistency of his teammate, and couldn’t help but praise him after the full-time whistle.

It’s clear from the celebration after our Premier League record scorer’s goal in the game that he and the Dutchman have a strong bond on the pitch.

Things like winning the ball back in such a tireless way will show the entire squad that no matter how good you are, you still have to work hard for the team.

You can watch the clip of Salah courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @yJubJ0QG0L54160 on X):

