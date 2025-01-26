Virgil van Dijk was every Liverpool fan with what he did after Gravenberch’s Anfield magic

Pictures via Premier League Productions

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch have been two of our best players this season and this was very much on show against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

As he always does, our captain was orchestrating the play from his position at the back of the pitch and when Ibou Konate fizzed a ball into the feet of our midfielder – it was hard to see a way out whilst keeping possession.

Our No.38 found a way to wriggle out of the pressure from three on-rushing opponents though and carried the ball to safety before passing back to the French defender.

It’s just another glimpse as to why we’ve all been so impressed with the former Bayern Munich man in his new position this season, something we’ve seen many other times in this campaign already.

What followed was his skipper raising his hands above his head and starting a huge round of applause for his teammate, as he managed to keep possession.

Virgil van Dijk is clearly very proud of Ryan Gravenberch

With Arne Slot describing how great of a leader the 33-year-old is, there’s no doubt this show of praise would have meant a lot to his compatriot in our midfield.

That’s what makes our No.4 so special, it’s that he’s equally as happy to direct players what to do, as he is to tell them if they do something wrong, as he is then to praise some pieces of magic.

That’s what makes it so important we give our centre half a new contract!

You can watch the video of Gravenberch and Van Dijk courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @yJubJ0QG0L54160 on X):

