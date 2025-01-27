Sky Sports journalist drops wordless transfer update involving Victor Boniface and Liverpool

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Victor Boniface won’t be coming to Liverpool any time soon, although he and the Reds are seemingly involved in a potential domino effect as the January transfer window nears its conclusion.

Another striker who’s been the subject of speculation in recent days is Darwin Nunez, with The Telegraph reporting that Al-Hilal were prepared to spend around £29m on wages for the Uruguay international.

With the Premier League leaders highly unlikely to sell the 25-year-old before next week’s transfer deadline, though, Saudi Pro League suitors might be forced to turn their attention elsewhere in their pursuit of a centre-forward.

Saudi clubs could pursue Boniface as alternative to Nunez

Last week, Florian Plettenberg reported that clubs from the Middle East have been monitoring Boniface and could consider a swoop for him before the transfer window shuts next Monday if their attempts to lure Nunez prove unsuccessful.

On Monday lunchtime, the Sky Sports Germany reporter shared that post again on X in the form of a quote-tweet with a wordless caption consisting of two emojis – eyes and a check mark.

Nunez set to stay, but will Boniface go to Saudi Arabia?

That latest post from Plettenberg is ambiguous and open to interpretation, but to us it’s suggesting that we ought to keep a close eye on developments regarding the Saudi Arabian interest in Nunez and Boniface between now and the end of the transfer window.

Going back to The Telegraph‘s report about the rumoured wage offer for Liverpool’s number 9, it’s telling that it uses the past tense ‘were’ interested and ‘were’ willing to spend, which’d indicate that Al-Hilal have switched their focus elsewhere in the meantime.

If Leverkusen’s Nigerian marksman were to move to the Middle East in the next few days, it’d weaken a club who the Reds could potentially face in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, having already beaten Xabi Alonso’s side in November during the league phase.

It could be an eventful few days in relation to the 24-year-old’s future, but the good news for LFC is that it’s looking increasingly likely that Nunez won’t be on his way out of Anfield in the current transfer window.

Even if he hasn’t been starting all that frequently under Arne Slot, he could still be a crucial player as Liverpool continue to battle on four fronts, as he showed with his stoppage time heroics against Brentford recently.