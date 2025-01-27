‘Expected to leave’: Fabrizio Romano drops transfer news update that may intrigue Richard Hughes

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel)

Liverpool could very well be in the market for a new centre-forward in the coming months.

That will, of course, depend a great deal on how well under-fire striker Darwin Nunez fares over the course of the second half of the campaign.

Despite reports of genuine Saudi interest in the Uruguayan hitman, it’s understood that the Reds are not prepared to part ways in the current window.

Understandably so, given it’s unlikely Liverpool could secure an improvement in January.

Former Liverpool target Evan Ferguson could be on the move

Naturally, of course, that won’t stop links from popping up out of the woodwork, and it’s surely only a matter of time before Brighton man Evan Ferguson gets a nod from one outlet or another.

Particularly after Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Republic of Ireland international is ‘expected to leave’ the Seagulls on loan this January.

It’s quite the fall from grace for the 20-year-old footballer who had previously, allegedly, caught the eye of our scouting department back in 2023.

Goals, and minutes, have been hard to come by since Fabian Hurzeler took over the south coast-based outfit in the summer of 2024.

Ferguson has only 373 minutes and a single goal to his name (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 season. It looks set to be a sharp drop-off from his total of 1,721 minutes (and seven goal contributions registered) in 2023/24.

However, one can only hope a loan spell may revitalise what did very recently look like a promising career in the Premier League.

It would need to be one hell of a loan away locally or in Europe, of course, to encourage sporting director Richard Hughes to take a serious look at the striker come the summer.

But stranger things have come to pass!

