How Liverpool Fans Came Up with the Song for Kostas Tsimikas

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are known for their passionate support of the team and their creative way of showing love for the players, with Kostas Tsimikas among those to inspire a personalised ditty from the Kop.

The Greek left-back has become a fan favorite at Anfield and is often serenaded with a ‘Tsimi Tsimi Tsimi’ chant by the Reds faithful.

A Fan-Made Anthem

The phenomenon of football fans creating songs for players is nothing new. It’s a tradition which goes back for decades, with supporters often creating chants based on popular tunes. In the case of Tsimikas, Liverpool fans played on his nickname ‘Tsimi’ and the rhythm of a popular ABBA song.

The song quickly went viral on social media, Kopites started singing it in the stands, and it’s now a fixture at matches featuring the 28-year-old. The catchy tune has caught the attention of not only LFC supporters but also football fans around the world who enjoy the enthusiasm and creativity which has gone into the chant.

The Origin of the Song

The ‘Tsimi Tsimi’ chant first gained popularity during Liverpool’s quadruple charge in 2021/22, during when Tsimikas played an important role, famously scoring the decisive penalty in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Fans at Anfield are known for their vocal and creative support, and the catchy nature of the chant made it an instant hit. The song was inspired by ABBA’s 1979 hit ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’, which has an infectious rhythm which made it easy for fans to adapt into a chant for the Greek Scouser.

The lyrics ‘Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi our Kostas Tsimikas, his passport says he’s Greek but we all know that he’s Scouse!’ are on the nose to such an extent that the player himself has said that he prefers it to the original song by the legendary Swedish band!

What started as a spontaneous, organic chant became a massive trend, spreading to social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Liverpool fans began recording videos of themselves singing the chant, and soon, it became a viral sensation. The song was simple, easy to remember, and – most importantly – a perfect fit for Tsimikas’ name.

Why Tsimikas?

Tsimikas may not have been a big-name signing to grab the headlines when he arrived at Liverpool, but his impact on the pitch has been undeniable. The left-back, who joined from Olympiacos in 2020, has impressed with his strong performances, versatility, and work ethic.

He’s stepped up in key moments such as domestic cup matches when Andy Robertson was unavailable or rested, and his ability to provide consistent cover and quality has earned him the respect and admiration of LFC fans.

The ‘Tsimi Tsimi Tsimi’ chant is a tribute to his character and the connection that he’s made with the Liverpool fanbase. His easygoing nature and willingness to give his all for the team have made him a beloved figure at Anfield. The fans have embraced him, and the song reflects their affection for the player.

The Power of Fan Culture

Liverpool supporters have long been known for their vibrant, passionate and creative fan culture. From the famous ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to a growing list of player-specific anthems, LFC supporters have a tradition of making their players feel loved and celebrated.

The Tsimikas chant is just the latest in a long line of songs which embody the deep bond between the club and its supporters.

At its core, the song represents the power of fan culture to create a sense of unity and identity. It shows how a fan-driven chant can take on a life of its own and become an important part of a player’s legacy at the club.

Tsimikas may have started his journey at Liverpool as a relatively unknown player, but the fans have ensured that his place in Anfield history is well and truly cemented, as emphasises by a song which will be belted out by Kopites for years to come.