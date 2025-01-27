Danny Murphy names club who’ll ‘probably’ sign ‘outstanding’ Liverpool ace who ‘will leave’

Image via Open Goal

Danny Murphy believes that one ‘outstanding’ player at Liverpool ‘will leave’ Anfield this summer and ‘probably’ join another Premier League club.

Having been unable to displace Alisson Becker, and with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia ahead of next season, Caoimhin Kelleher has been widely touted to move on from the Merseyside giants this year in search of an undisputed number one status elsewhere.

Earlier this month, transfer insider Ben Jacobs said that there’s ‘substance’ to rumours linking the Republic of Ireland international with Newcastle, who are understood to be strong admirers of the 26-year-old.

Murphy tips Kelleher for Newcastle move

Speaking on BBC (via NUFC Blog), Murphy claimed that St James’ Park could well be a viable destination for Kelleher if he were to depart Liverpool in the summer.

The former Reds midfielder said: “I think next season at Liverpool we will have Alisson starting and Giorgi Mamardashvili on the bench, with Caoimhin Kelleher leaving.

“My understanding is that Kelleher will leave and they won’t be short of takers. He is an outstanding goalkeeper and deserves the chance to go and be a number one. I think he will get a really good move and Alisson will have a season in front of Mamardashvili to help him learn and get settled.

“Where could Kelleher go? I think probably Newcastle, if they’re thinking of evolving as a club and becoming more competitive.

“Nick Pope has been a great ‘keeper over the years but he’s having more injuries at the minute and he’s not the best with his feet. He’ll admit that himself. I think for Kelleher, Newcastle or Chelsea are two wonderful options for him.”

Would Newcastle be a viable destination for Kelleher?

Kelleher proved during his two-month spell covering for the injured Alisson earlier this season that he belongs at Premier League and indeed Champions League level, and as Murphy says, Liverpool are likely to have several clubs queuing up to try and secure the services of a tremendous goalkeeper.

The irony is that the Irishman’s one mistake during his spell in the team during the final three months of 2024 came against Newcastle, when he misjudged the flight of the ball to allow Fabian Schar to score a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park.

The Reds may have understandable reservations about selling a player to a direct rival, but the Magpies don’t currently fall into that category despite their excellent campaign so far under Eddie Howe.

Tyneside could be a viable destination for Kelleher, and one where he’d plausibly be a fixed starter in a team who are firmly in the mix to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

If Liverpool are to sell him to Newcastle in the summer, it’s imperative that they reap a sizeable fee for a goalkeeper who’s more than good enough to start regularly for any club in England, but has been bang unlucky to find himself at Anfield at the same time as Alisson.