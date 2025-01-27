‘Also interested…’ – Club chairman confirms that Liverpool are pursuing in-demand youngster

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been confirmed as one suitor for a rising talent who’s been linked with the Reds throughout January.

Earlier this month, Senegalese journalist Khadim Diakhate reported that the Reds were in contact with the agents of El Hadji Malick Diouf to register their interest in the Slavia Prague left-back, who’s viewed as a potential long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

The player later indicated that he was aware of such reports but seemed coy on whether or not he’d seriously consider a move to Anfield.

Slavia chief confirms Liverpool interest in Diouf

Slavia Prague chairman Jaroslav Tvrdík has since confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the 20-year-old, who’s been the subject of two unsuccessful bids from Crystal Palace, the second of which was reported at €17m (£14.3m).

The 56-year-old said of Diouf ( Kudy běžní zaíc , via Infotbal): “If Liverpool and Chelsea, who were also interested in him, had come with an offer of around €17m-€18m, I would have hesitated to approach it differently from the perspective of promoting the club or the player’s interest.

“If Chelsea comes, we wouldn’t keep anyone. Nothing will change; it’s just not possible objectively. One has to admit that the Czech league and Slavia have some limits. Even PSG, when it comes to breaking the bank, won’t keep their player and he’ll go to Real Madrid. We’re part of a football chain and we’re not at the top of it.”

A new left-back definitely appears to be on the agenda for Liverpool

Tvrdík is understandbly eager to retain Diouf, but acknowledges that top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool would have the financial muscle to ultimately tip the scales in their favour and seems reluctant to stand in the player’s way if he desires a move to England.

Judging by the Slavia chairman’s comments, it could take an offer of €20m (£16.8m) or more to persuade the club to sell the left wing-back, who’s scored six goals and supplied three assists so far this season.

That position certainly appears to be a priority for Richard Hughes in terms of recruitment at Anfield, following on from reports that the Reds might accelerate a move for Ajax’s Jorrel Hato to try and snap him up this week, rather than waiting until the summer as originally intended.

The Dutchman may be a couple of years younger than Diouf but has already accrued more senior appearances, and at a higher level of football within Europe, so he’d appear to be the more preferable of those two options.

Nonetheless, with Tvrdík seemingly accepting that every Slavia player has their price, Liverpool will realise that a generous offer could see them land the 20-year-old wing-back ahead of Chelsea and other Premier League suitors. The question is whether or not they’ll turn their interest into a concrete transfer bid in the coming days.